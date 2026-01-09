Spoiler Report For WWE SmackDown: 1/9/2026

For WWE fans in the United States, this week's episode of "WWE SmackDown" will air in its usual 8pm ET timeslot later tonight on the USA Network. For the rest of the world, it broadcasted live on Netflix at 2pm ET given that it emanated from Berlin, Germany.

In a bold move, Trick Williams kicked off "SmackDown" by confronting 14-time world champion Randy Orton in the ring. A physical altercation followed, resulting in Williams getting dropped with a draping DDT. Still, the former NXT Champion bounced back to defeat Rey Fenix, via roll-up, in a match that marked his official in-ring debut for WWE's blue brand.

Also making her "SmackDown" in-ring debut today was Jordynne Grace, whom General Manager Nick Aldis officially welcomed aboard in a backstage segment. Later in the squared circle, Grace bested Alba Fyre, then came face-to-face with WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill.

Elsewhere in the first of three title matches, Giulia defended her newly-reclaimed WWE Women's United States Championship against Alexa Bliss. Before the bout, Bliss confirmed that her tag team partner Charlotte Flair would not be in her corner like usual due to illness. Unfortunately for Bliss, Flair's absence proved pivotal as it allowed Kiana James and Lash Legend to interfere, providing Giulia with an opening to plant Bliss with a Northern Lights Suplex to retain her title.