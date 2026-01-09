Spoiler Report For WWE SmackDown: 1/9/2026
For WWE fans in the United States, this week's episode of "WWE SmackDown" will air in its usual 8pm ET timeslot later tonight on the USA Network. For the rest of the world, it broadcasted live on Netflix at 2pm ET given that it emanated from Berlin, Germany.
In a bold move, Trick Williams kicked off "SmackDown" by confronting 14-time world champion Randy Orton in the ring. A physical altercation followed, resulting in Williams getting dropped with a draping DDT. Still, the former NXT Champion bounced back to defeat Rey Fenix, via roll-up, in a match that marked his official in-ring debut for WWE's blue brand.
Also making her "SmackDown" in-ring debut today was Jordynne Grace, whom General Manager Nick Aldis officially welcomed aboard in a backstage segment. Later in the squared circle, Grace bested Alba Fyre, then came face-to-face with WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill.
Elsewhere in the first of three title matches, Giulia defended her newly-reclaimed WWE Women's United States Championship against Alexa Bliss. Before the bout, Bliss confirmed that her tag team partner Charlotte Flair would not be in her corner like usual due to illness. Unfortunately for Bliss, Flair's absence proved pivotal as it allowed Kiana James and Lash Legend to interfere, providing Giulia with an opening to plant Bliss with a Northern Lights Suplex to retain her title.
Two More Titles Matches & A Number One Contenders Series
WWE United States Champion Carmelo Hayes marked his second televised title defense, with Shinsuke Nakamura stepping up as his open challenge opponent. Like Johnny Gargano the week prior, Nakamura's efforts weren't enough to overcome Hayes' Nothing But Net, which sealed victory for the defending champion.
The Undisputed WWE Championship scene also heated up with a main event Three Stages of Hell Match between Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes, the latter of whom regained the respective title at WWE SummerSlam 2025. For this occasion, McIntyre called for the stages to play out as a regular match, Falls Count Anywhere, and finally, a Steel Cage Match. "The Scottish Warrior" scored the first fall, courtesy of a low blow and a Claymore. Rhodes evened the score after an intense fight into the crowd and a Cross Rhodes through the announce table. In the Steel Cage match, Rhodes and McIntyre then faced an unexpected obstacle when the returning Jacob Fatu unloaded a flurry of stomps and strikes on both of them. As Fatu brawled with Rhodes inside the cage, however, McIntyre managed to escape through the open door, solidifying the win and his first world title since 2024.
McIntyre's celebration as Undisputed WWE Champion could be short-lived as eight men are now already in line for a potential shot against him at the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble. With multiple roster members voicing interest in the blue brand's world title, GM Nick Aldis announced that four qualifiers — Randy Orton vs. The Miz, Damian Priest vs. Solo Sikoa, Ilja Dragunov vs. Sami Zayn, and Matt Cardona vs. Trick Williams — will take place next Friday in London. The winners of these matches will then move on to a fatal-four-way at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on January 24, where the victor will earn the right to challenge McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble on January 31.
For full "SmackDown" results, stay tuned for WINC's coverage page going live alongside the United States broadcast later tonight.