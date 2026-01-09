Absent WWE Star Reportedly Backstage At Today's SmackDown

Last week, "WWE SmackDown" kicked off the new year with the surprise returns of Randy Orton and Matt Cardona (formerly known as Zack Ryder). This week, a former United States Champion could be following suit.

According to Fightful Select, Jacob Fatu is backstage at today's "SmackDown" show, which emanates from Berlin, Germany. WWE fans last saw Fatu on the October 17 edition of WWE's blue brand, when he suffered a backstage attack at the hands of a mystery assailant. As a result, Fatu was rendered unable to compete in his scheduled number one contender's match against Drew McIntyre. McIntyre went on to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, with "The American Nightmare" notably striking "The Scottish Warrior" with his title belt for a disqualification outcome.

Behind the scenes, reports indicated that Fatu underwent a dental procedure that would keep him out of action for several weeks. As of early December, Fatu was reportedly inching closer to a return. Whether or not his current presence at "SmackDown" will produce that return to television is unclear. Nevertheless, Fatu is said to be in "good shape" right now.

McIntyre and Rhodes will be in action once again today as the latter defends the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Three Stages of Hell match on "SmackDown." The first portion will be contested under regular match rules. The second and third will elevate to Falls Count Anywhere, then a Steel Cage match. Fatu's former Bloodline allies, now known as MFT, will also appear when they take on The Wyatt Sicks.