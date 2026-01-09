Backstage Report On Trish Stratus Not Working More WWE Matches In 2025

WWE fans weren't feeling so "Stratusfied" by the end of 2025, as many believed WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus would be working more matches throughout the year, her 25th in the business. It was something the star even teased herself after Evolution 2 in July, where she also referenced her milestone year. According to a new report, a lot of people in WWE, and those around Stratus, were very surprised she didn't wrestle more last year.

In the "Fightful Select Answers Q&A," Sean Ross Sapp reported that the expectation they had heard was that WWE would do something for "25 Years of Trish Stratus," but that didn't happen, and no details of what that would have entailed were given. Sapp said people that he speaks to said Stratus has always pitched things over the years and has made herself available when needed, in addition to being easy to work with.

Stratus' most recent match came at Evolution 2, in a loss to then-WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton. Before that, Stratton and Stratus teamed up in March at Elimination Chamber, in her hometown of Toronto, to defeat Candice LeRae and Nia Jax. Her only other match in 2025 was the Women's Royal Rumble, which was ultimately won by Charlotte Flair.

She didn't wrestle at all in 2024, but in 2023, she was involved in a feud with Becky Lynch, after the pair worked together to win the Women's Tag Team Championship from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in April. Stratus retired from full-time competition in 2006 after winning her seventh Women's Championship in her final match against real-life best friend Lita.