WWE SmackDown 1/9/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

It was about time that Trick Williams got the call-up from "WWE NXT," and he's already showing why he's been ready for quite some time now. The powers that be in "NXT" seemingly like to have their developmental talent work both heel and babyface during their time at the WWE Performance Center, which Williams did, and that does make sense, but he really shines as a heel. I love the decision to keep him heel on "SmackDown," as it's already really working for him.

Tonight, he made the bold choice to interrupt Randy Orton in front of an international crowd, who are known to love "The Viper" even more than a domestic crowd. It was slightly surprising, as they didn't really start to boo Williams until he got on the microphone and announced that a new star had arrived. They even popped big for his entrance with "Whoop that Trick!" chants, which was comforting to know, as a big Williams fan, that an international crowd knows who he is. It's cool that they have enough faith to bring a newcomer (to the main roster, at least) like Williams on the European tour.

Williams was able to hang with Orton on the mic, and "The Viper" put him over big. He straight up called Williams a star with the gift of gab and said he oozes confidence, though, he wasn't sure if he had the brains, since he was interrupting him, of all people. Williams shot back with an excellent line that he traveled the entire way to Berlin to put Orton on notice, which got an audible "DAAAAMN" from me.

Of course, things broke down and Williams knocked the mic out of Orton's hand and they started to brawl and Orton hit the draping DDT, but was taken out by The Miz before he could hit the RKO on Williams. That's because Williams had a match against Rey Fenix to kick off his European tour. I was glad to see him face a legitimate opponent (sorry, Miz) on his first-ever "SmackDown" match, and even better, he got the victory. While some may not like the fact he won with a sneaky roll-up, I didn't mind it at all. it further established him as a heel, while also keeping Fenix protected, and both things really needed to happen here.

It's easy to not have faith in "NXT" call-ups these days (see: Giulia and previously, Carmelo Hayes), but the way Williams is being handled already, being thrown in the mix with Orton this week, and Sami Zayn last week, I have a lot of confidence. The blue brand has officially entered the "Whoop That" era, and I'm excited to see what's next.

Written by Daisy Ruth