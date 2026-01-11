Backstage Report On AEW's Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) Writing A New Book

Like many WWE stars in the 2000s, Adam Copeland, then known as "Edge," wrote an autobiography, mostly about his life leading up to WWE, as well as the severe neck injury he suffered in 2003. Now it appears that Copeland is going to be able to tell much more of his story.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Copeland has written a second memoir, this one called "The Edge-ucation of Adam Copeland." The report insinuates that this book, like his WWE memoir, was written without the help of a ghostwriter.

The use of the term "Edge" is interesting, as the name had been a WWE trademark until the company abandoned the trademark in 2025. Copeland initially wrestled in AEW as Adam Copeland, before switching to the name "Cope" briefly, and in recent appearances has gone back to his birth name. His merchandise has cheekily referred to him as a "Ledgend" to play off the "Edge" branding, but the memoir title marks the clearest the "Edge" branding has been in Copeland's post-WWE life.

Copeland has been with AEW since 2023, extending what had already been seen as a miracle return to the ring. The former WWE Champion had thought to have been retired due to injury until a return at the 2020 Royal Rumble led to a new tenure with WWE, and eventually AEW. Copeland has been away from AEW recently to film the second season of the popular Disney+ show "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," where Copeland will reprise his role as Ares, god of war. The new season premiered in December 2025.