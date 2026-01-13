Kendal Grey Names Former AEW Star As Her 'Go-To' Source Of Advice In WWE NXT

Despite finding success as the WWE Evolve Women's Champion, Kendal Grey is still relatively new to the professional wrestling industry as well as WWE. Fortunately for her, she has access to valuable knowledge from several trusted veterans at the WWE Performance Center and "WWE NXT" tapings.

Appearing on "Busted Open After Dark," Grey revealed that her "go-to" producer is none other than Shawn Spears, who re-joined WWE in February 2024. "I think the way he thinks about this and his psychology behind it makes you think outside of the box," Grey said about Spears. "It's not like everyone. It really makes you think outside the box. I would say Shawn Spears, for sure. I'll ask him about advice for promos. He's actually been helping me figure out who Kendal Grey is when I get in that ring and taking down the straps, doing all that. He's really helped me a lot, so as a producer, I'd probably go to him."

Alongside performing in the ring, Spears returned to WWE as a backstage producer, reportedly beginning with a period of shadowing "NXT" producer Johnny Moss. Spears is a 24-year veteran of the squared circle, having made his professional wrestling debut back in 2002. Since then, he's enjoyed notable stints across WWE, AEW, and the independent circuit.

On-screen in "NXT," Spears currently serves as the leader of The Culling, which recently celebrated the NXT Women's North American Championship win of Izzi Dame at "NXT" New Year's Evil. Meanwhile, Grey is coming off a loss to NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne at the same event.

