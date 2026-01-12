AJ Styles Received His 'Most Prized Possession' From One Of His Greatest WWE Rivals

AJ Styles has named a piece of WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker's ring gear as the most prized possession in his wrestling memorabilia collection.

The final match of "The Deadman's" legendary career ended in 2020 at WrestleMania 36, where he faced off against AJ Styles in the first and final match between the two. After the Boneyard match, Styles spoke to The Undertaker's wife and former WWE star Michelle McCool about what he could give "The Phenom." She suggested that he give the gloves he wore in the match as a gift, in return for which he received The Undertaker's own gloves, which are one of his most cherished souvenirs.

"I don't know if you know this, but I called Michelle, and I was like, 'I want to get him something, you know, for having this match with me.' And she goes, 'Give him your gloves. That'll mean a lot to him.' And you know, so I signed the gloves that we wrestled in and gave them to you as a gift," said Styles on the "Six Feet Under" podcast. "And it wasn't too long after that I got your gloves that you wrestled in that night, and they're sitting at home amongst all the trophies that I've done and gotten in wrestling and whatnot. And it is my most prized possession. So thank you for that."

A pair of Undertaker's gloves, which had become an iconic part of his ring attire, could fetch a pretty penny, which Styles alluded to, joking that he may put them up for auction. The Undertaker retorted that he's surprised that Styles hasn't put them up for sale already. Styles himself is winding down his pro wrestling career, having revealed that 2026 will be his final year, and it will be interesting to see whom he gives his final gloves to as he passes on the torch.