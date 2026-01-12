Bully Ray Thinks It's 'Utter Bull***t' That This AEW Star Isn't Being Used

Over the course of AEW's short history, few stars have been kept on the sidelines like former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker, and Bully Ray thinks it's a shame that she's not on AEW television.

Baker has been off AEW television for over a year, and there have been more questions than answers about the reason for her absence. Ray recently brought about her situation in AEW on "Busted Open" and discussed her other options in the pro wrestling business presently.

"Has Britt Baker been so out of sight and out of mind that her wrestling career could be in jeopardy?" asked Ray. "I think the only place she's 'safe' right now is in AEW. I don't think if Britt Baker showed up ... I'm going to take that back, if she showed up in the WWE, I don't think people would know. I think she'd have to go through NXT. If she showed up in TNA, people would know her, and Britt Baker, as an addition to that Knockouts locker room, would be great."

An unhappy Ray then lashed out at AEW for not putting her on television and explained how she deserves to be seen on AEW programming.

"I know exactly why [she's not on TV], but I think all the reasons are complete, total, and utter bulls**t. There's no reason why Britt Baker should not be on my television. There's no reason why Britt Baker should not be in an AEW ring. There's no reason why Britt Baker should be on the sidelines. Unless Britt Baker is hurt, which I don't think she is, there is zero good reason why that girl should not be involved in certain storylines right now or be brought back."

Reports from the start of 2025 claimed that AEW management and the locker room are frustrated with Baker, while other rumors suggested that she was exploring options to leave the promotion.