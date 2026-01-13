WWE Reportedly Interested In Bringing In TNA Titleholder For Current European Tour

WWE is currently on a European tour that kicked off with a house show in Leipzig, Germany on January 8 and will end in Belfast, Ireland on January 19. During Friday's show in Berlin, the fans saw the controversial win by Drew McIntyre on "SmackDown". McIntyre faced WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes in a 3 Stages of Hell match with the title on the line. A returning Jacob Fatu attacked both McIntyre and Rhodes during stage three, a steel cage match. While Fatu attacked Rhodes, McIntyre fell out of the ring to win the match and the title.

While they're on the European tour, one TNA talent's name has come up to compete. PWInsider Elite confirms that WWE had interest in bringing in TNA X-Division Champion, Leon Slater. While Slater has not been confirmed, PWInsider Elite reports that there has been a pitch to have him appear alongside Je'Von Evans. They originally reported that next week's "Raw" is in London. That is incorrect as the January 16 episode of "SmackDown" will take place at Wembley Stadium in London. Evans recently signed with "Raw" and Monday's episode will be at the SSE Arena in Belfast. Evans picked up a win over Bravo Americano on the January 12 episode.

Oba Femi defeated Slater for the NXT Championship at New Year's Evil. Slater and Evans last teamed up to take on then Raw Tag Team Champions, AJ Styles and Dragon Lee on Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13. They also competed for the NXT tag titles against DarkState last November.

Slater is reportedly under contract with TNA through the end of this year. While not announced to appear, Thursday Night iMPACT will make its AMC debut on January 15 live from Dallas, Texas. He is scheduled to defend his title against Cedric Alexander and Moose at the Genesis pay-per-view on Saturday, January 17.