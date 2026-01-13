Konnan Thinks WWE Should've Pushed Two Stars Sooner

WWE has been criticized in the past for not capitalizing on fan-driven pushes, and it appears that two other stars who fans have taken to have also not been pushed enough, according to former WCW star Konnan.

While discussing Jey Uso on his "Keepin' it 100" podcast and how he deserves another chance in the singles division, Konnan named two other stars, LA Knight and Drew McIntyre, both of whom he feels WWE hasn't pushed enough.

"I think they've done the same thing — they haven't brought him down to his level — but like LA Knight, they should have pulled the trigger on this guy a long time ago," Konnan said. "Drew McIntyre, they should have pulled the trigger on him a long time ago, but they haven't."

The podcast aired a few days before McIntyre's Undisputed WWE Championship win on "WWE SmackDown," where his former rival, Jacob Fatu, inadvertently helped him win the match against Cody Rhodes. McIntyre, who had a strong push as a babyface during the COVID era of WWE, was away from the world title picture for a while before briefly holding the World Heavyweight Championship, only to be screwed over by CM Punk, immediately losing the title to Damian Priest. But, he once again had gold around his waist after a bitter feud with Cody Rhodes.

LA Knight, on the other hand, hasn't been as lucky, with WWE not pulling the trigger on him during the height of his popularity, and he is now on the back burner on "WWE Raw." His only successes on the main roster have been two reigns of the United States Championship, which he lost last year to Fatu.