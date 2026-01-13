CM Punk Reveals Who He Believes Has Gained The Most From WWE Unreal

CM Punk has admitted that the "Unreal" Netflix series makes him uncomfortable, but argued that it is also beneficial to WWE wrestlers.

Punk previously stated that the series, which pulls back the curtain on the magic of pro wrestling, is counterintuitive to what he does, but has now outlined the positives he can take away from the show.

"Yeah, [Unreal bothers me] a little bit. But there's also a lot of good in it. Like, I watched the first season and I liked it. There's definitely aspects of things that I don't want people to see and so I tell them not to film it," he said in a recent interview with "Busted Open." "You know, you can't deny that there is a fascinating aspect of, you know, peeling back that curtain and letting people get a little bit of a glimpse."

Punk specifically pointed out that the show has humanized certain stars, one of whom he mentioned was Charlotte Flair, whom he previously said is misunderstood.

"What Unreal can kind of maybe do is humanize people a little bit. I think the first season humanized Charlotte really, really well because I think she's had this public life, and she's like all of us, we make mistakes and they happen very publicly, and so it's easy to point at people and, you know, laugh or whatever. And, listen, a lot of wrestling fans, what they like to do more than cheering on their favorites, is tearing them down."

The WWE World Heavyweight Champion, who was featured on the show last year, which was the first season of the series, is not certain if he will be a part of season 2. The second season of Unreal will be released on Netflix on January 20, just a few days before the Royal Rumble, which marks the start of the Road to WrestleMania.