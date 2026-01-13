WWE Hall Of Famer Rikishi Assesses IC Champ Dominik Mysterio

WWE legend Rikishi has spoken highly of Dominik Mysterio and the growth he showed in 2025.

In 2025, Dominik's star continued to rise as he featured in prominent storylines and became even more hated, barring the one occasion when he received a strong ovation from fans. Rikishi lavished praise on Dominik and the talent he possesses on his "Rikishi Fatu – Off The Top" podcast, while also crediting his family and their rich pro wrestling legacy for his growth.

"Well, he's definitely smart. He's definitely talented in the ring. I'm sure he's talented in and out of the squared circle," he said. "Knowing the legacy that he comes from, with his father, he's very well surrounded by people that, number one, care for him; number two, that [are] not going to hold back anything but the truth to him when it comes in this squared circle and in this business and also, you know, being a part of the family member, to carry that Mysterio name, that's some weight. I mean, we know his father is just one of the greatest of all time in Lucha Libre."

The WWE Hall of Famer added that if Eddie Guerrero were alive, he would also be playing a part in shaping Dominik. He rounded off by stating that Dominik's character is so believable that it feels completely authentic.

"If Eddie was alive today, he'd be right there, you know, molding this kid, as far as the route that they see," he added. "I feel Dom found himself. He's so comfortable. It don't even feel like a gimmick anymore."

While he had a phenomenal 2025, during which he won the WWE Intercontinental Championship twice and the AAA Mega Championship, both of which he currently holds, the Judgment Day star's 2026 has begun on a sour note after he suffered an injury and has been out of action.