AEW's Ricochet To Defend National Championship In CMLL Against Former LIJ Member

After one of the most successful years in its 92+ year history, CMLL started off 2026 by continuing the momentum, thanks to another sold out show on January 2. A week later, CMLL followed up with their Friday show featuring several rematches from well received 2025 bouts, as well as a clash between Mistico and top rudo Barbaro Cavernario. This week, however, the promotion will look to top itself with a weekend full of big matches, including one featuring the defense of an AEW title.

Taking to X on Monday evening, CMLL announced the full card for Friday's Super Viernes event, which will be headlined by Ricochet defending the AEW National Championship against former Los Ingobernables de Japon member Titan. It'll be Ricochet's fifth title defense overall, and his first defense in Mexico following matches in the US and Wales. His opponent will be no cake walk, as Titan enters the match a champion himself, having held the CMLL World Welterweight Championship for 2,228 days.

An AEW presence will also be on the undercard, where Ricochet's Demand stablemates Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona will take on Soberano Jr. and Cavernario in tag team action, while Roderick Strong will make his CMLL debut wrestling Hechicero in the semi-main event. That match will have significant stakes, as the winner will become the #1 contender for Claudio Castagnoli's CMLL World Heavyweight Championship.

🔜

📍Arena México

🗓️ Viernes 16 de Enero '26

Viernes 16 de Enero '26

Friday's show is just the start of a loaded few days of AEW vs. CMLL matches. CMLL's Sunday show in Arena Mexico will see Ring of Honor World Champion Bandido return to face Templario for the latter's CMLL World Middleweight Championship, while Titan will defend his World Welterweight Title against Komander. Bandido will stick around through Monday for CMLL's Arena Puebla event, wrestling Angel de Oro. ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty is also expected to defend the title against Xelhua over the weekend, though the date for the show has yet to be confirmed.

⌛🌎

Templario pondrá en juego el Campeonato Mundial Medio del CMLL el próximo Domingo en la Arena México ante El Bandido en el Fin de Semana Internacional.

⌛🌎

UN NUEVO DUELO PARA EL FIN DE SEMANA INTERNACIONAL Titán expondrá el Campeonato Mundial de Peso Welter del CMLL ante el gladiador de AEW, Komander, en el #DomingoFamiliarCMLL. 📍Arena México

Titán expondrá el Campeonato Mundial de Peso Welter del CMLL ante el gladiador de AEW, Komander, en el #DomingoFamiliarCMLL.
Domingo 18 de Enero '26