TNA World Champ Frankie Kazarian Comments On Prospective Match Against WWE Star AJ Styles

Last week, it was announced that WWE star AJ Styles would be returning to TNA for its debut on the AMC network this upcoming Thursday after he made a one-off appearance at Slammiversary this past July. Although it's uncertain whether Styles will lace up his boots at the event, it was reported that the promotion initially wanted "The Phenomenal One" to fight TNA World Champion Frankie Kazarian on the show. Instead, Kazarian is scheduled to defend the title against Mike Santana this Thursday, but he did share his thoughts on Styles' return last year during a recent interview with "Rewind Recap Relive."

"I mean, AJ's one of my best friends. So, I was happy to see him and you know, get to sit and have a good conversation with him and his wife ... it was just a great moment for the company. AJ has never forgotten his roots and he never will and still very much in a lot of people's minds is still the face of this company. So, it was very cool. I'm glad we got to do that for the fans and I'm glad AJ got to do that."

Kazarian continued by discussing the prospect of facing Styles in the near future, claiming that all parties involved want the match to come to fruition.

"What I can say is AJ wants it, I want it, and I think it's safe to say the fans want it. We really just need the stars to align, the right people to sign off on it, and for it to happen. I think it's important that match happens ... it hasn't happened yet, but it's not for a lack of trying."

