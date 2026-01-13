WWE Releases Video Of Drew McIntyre Bringing Undisputed World Title Home To Scotland

Following his WWE Championship victory against Cody Rhodes in Germany during last Friday's "WWE SmackDown," Drew McIntyre brought the title home to Scotland.

WWE posted a video of McIntyre's return promo, which took place during a live event the day after his title win. McIntyre was raised just outside of Glasgow, where the live event took place. Addressing the audience (notably as a babyface rather than a heel), McIntyre lamented the fact that he couldn't appear in his home country the first time he held the title, as the world was in the grips of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The champion continued by stating that he was proud of that title reign despite its challenges, and McIntyre reiterated the struggles he's gone through over the past few years as he tried to regain the championship, crediting his Scottish heritage for his perseverance.

"And last night, you couldn't have written it any better. I won the WWE Championship," McIntyre said. "The very first place I was able to walk in front of live fans as the number-one wrestler on planet Earth was Glasgow, where I can fulfill my promise."

McIntyre also acknowledged the fact that his family was in attendance, including his father, his brother, and his nephew, before offering a brief tribute to his late aunt Beverly, whom McIntyre said passed away in 2025.

Before wrapping up, McIntyre recalled the first WWE Clash at the Castle, when he unsuccessfully challenged for the world title before being forced to sing in the ring with boxer Tyson Fury. McIntyre described it as the worst night of his career, and in an attempt to make it right, he decided to lead the crowd in a sing-a-long of "Flower of Scotland" in support of their national soccer team.

