WWE's AJ Lee Posts Heartfelt Tribute To Late Dog Larry

It was a sad start to December for WWE stars CM Punk and AJ Lee, as Punk revealed that their dog, Larry, had passed away. Having long accompanied Punk to wrestling events, with Punk even creating gear with Larry's name on it to pay tribute to him, Larry was mourned throughout the wrestling world. And now a little more than a month later, Lee is taking time to pay tribute to him as well, posting a lengthy remembrance about Larry on her Instagram account.

"Over a decade ago our Larry Talbot was surrendered there for doing the most," Lee said. "Multiple fosters gave up on him, one stating on record 'I cannot allow this chaos in my home any longer.' A professional trainer called him 'a lost cause.' He survived abuse and abandonment and was just misunderstood. We knew he was perfect for us. He snuggled on his terms, like a prickly cat. He stole entire pizzas and donuts off countertops and swallowed them whole like a snake. One time a little abuela saw him on the street, clutched her chest, and yelled "El Chupacabra!" He helped get me out of the deepest depressive cycles and was the center of my happiest days."

Lee further talked about how billboards, merchandise and even action figures were made in Larry's honor, and how it was her "greatest honor" to be his emotional support figure as he got older. It's because of that, Lee admitted, that she is still having difficulty moving forward.

"I am not okay, half my heart is gone," Lee said. "I get really quiet and private during the hard stuff but I wanted to come on here and say, if you need a best friend who will make every day brighter, who will save your life right back, please adopt don't shop. Rescue dogs are a special kind of magic."