WWE's CM Punk Announces His Dog Larry Has Passed Away In Emotional Social Media Post

Any wrestling fan familiar with CM Punk and AJ Lee is aware of the couple's dog, Larry. Having been rescued from PAWS Chicago 11 years ago, Larry had become one of the most well known dogs in the history of wrestling, as Punk incorporated Larry into some of the gear he wore, including wearing a "Larry" sweatshirt during his AEW debut in 2021, and even took Larry to shows with him, including the infamous AEW All Out 2022 event. Recently however, Punk had mentioned that Larry had undergone some health issues, including needing a surgery that led to Punk driving to shows with Larry in a stroller.

Unfortunately, tragedy struck for Larry on Tuesday morning. Taking to Instagram, Punk announced that Larry had passed away. The WWE star included several photos and videos of Larry with him and Lee, in addition to a lengthy, emotional post, remembering Larry.

"The grief we carry is the price we pay for unconditional love," Punk said. "Our little Larry crossed the rainbow bridge, wrapped tightly in our arms. He was safe and happy. Surrounded by love. We rescued Larry from PAWS Chicago in February of 2015 and he changed our lives. I could never in one million years find the words to properly express how much we loved him nor how much joy brought us. Nothing I write, no pictures I post would do him justice.

"He lived a long amazing life. He watched sunsets, he chased skate boards. He made everywhere we went with him home. What a privilege to be so heart broken and devastated for having experienced such a bond. I wouldn't change anything. Our boy is at rest. The house is quiet but we still hear the jingle of his necklace and the tip taps of his little feet on the hardwood floors. He will always be near. We will always feel him. Our hearts are broken. Until we see you again, sweetest Bobo. We love you. Forever."