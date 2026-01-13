CJ Perry Wants To See Fellow Former AEW Stars Back In WWE

Last year, WWE fans witnessed the returns of Aleister Black and Rusev, former NXT and United States Champions, respectively. Now in 2026, they can potentially look forward to more.

Appearing on "TMZ's Inside The Ring," CJ Perry, who is currently signed to a WWE Legends deal, weighed in on the possible resurgences that could unfold in the new year. On a personal level, Perry noted that she' particularly interested in returns from Chris Jericho and Saraya.

"Chris Jericho, I would love to see him return," she said. "I love to see all the anticipation he builds. Even if he goes somewhere else, it's still really exciting because we're talking about it. There's noise all over the internet about it, and he's also been always so incredible at this. When he debuted at [WCW] and then went to [WWE], lot of noise around where is he going to go, what's happening. When he left WWE, New Japan, AEW, always a lot of noise. He knows how to promote. He knows the three Ps: Promote, promote, promote. I've been on the Chris Jericho Cruise and that was phenomenal experience. This man knows how to put asses in seats."

In Jericho's case, Perry is keen on seeing the former WWE Champion re-emerge at the upcoming Royal Rumble event, slated to emanate from Saudi Arabia on January 31. Recent reports indicated that Jericho may be WWE-bound after his AEW contract expired, though as of this writing, the veteran performer is still listed on AEW's roster page.

Regarding Saraya, known to WWE fans as two-time Divas Champion Paige, Perry hopes to see her come back, especially to set up a faceoff with Rhea Ripley, who remains a top star in the company. "That [match] would be a dream," Perry said. As of this month, Saraya is undergoing training once again, with a formal in-ring return potentially on the table afterward.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "TMZ's Inside The Ring" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.