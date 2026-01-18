What if you were starting a brand new wrestling promotion, and to start your roster, you got to choose from the entire selection of wrestlers, industry-wide? That's the question we asked four members of the Wrestling Inc. staff in what we're calling the first-ever WINC Wrestler Draft! Four of the WINC crew took turns making four selections (for a total of 16 picks). All known wrestlers were available for this exercise, though they had to be chosen one at a time — if you want a tag team, you have to pick one team member and hope the other is still there when the draft gets back to you!

While there's technically only one criterion here — who would you choose for your promotion — there are a lot of questions that went into the picks. For one thing, we're assuming this draft takes place right now, today — does that rule out stars who are currently injured, or suffering from a popularity downswing? How do you value established star power over future potential, or veteran leadership over youth? Who you pick says a lot about what you value in wrestling in general, though you never know when someone else could snipe your preferred target.

Our new promotion owners are ready! Let the 2026 WINC Wrestler Draft officially begin!