The 2026 WINC Wrestler Draft
What if you were starting a brand new wrestling promotion, and to start your roster, you got to choose from the entire selection of wrestlers, industry-wide? That's the question we asked four members of the Wrestling Inc. staff in what we're calling the first-ever WINC Wrestler Draft! Four of the WINC crew took turns making four selections (for a total of 16 picks). All known wrestlers were available for this exercise, though they had to be chosen one at a time — if you want a tag team, you have to pick one team member and hope the other is still there when the draft gets back to you!
While there's technically only one criterion here — who would you choose for your promotion — there are a lot of questions that went into the picks. For one thing, we're assuming this draft takes place right now, today — does that rule out stars who are currently injured, or suffering from a popularity downswing? How do you value established star power over future potential, or veteran leadership over youth? Who you pick says a lot about what you value in wrestling in general, though you never know when someone else could snipe your preferred target.
Our new promotion owners are ready! Let the 2026 WINC Wrestler Draft officially begin!
Pick #1: IYO SKY
As WINC's Wrestler of the Year for 2025, it seemed only fitting that IYO SKY also emerged as our first overall draft pick. As her last name suggests, SKY isn't afraid to take her wrestling to new heights, whether that be by flying in the air, lasting over an hour in a Royal Rumble, or by going hardcore with trash cans, ladders, and other weapons. Watching SKY at work in the ring is mesmerizing, and even as a heel, she makes it hard for fans to boo her – she's just that good.
In-ring work aside, SKY's resume itself solidifies her as a shining candidate for any promotion. In WWE, SKY is a two-time world champion, with multiple more reigns with tag team gold under her belt. Before that, she ruled STARDOM as its "Ace," spending more than 1,000 days as the company's world champion and hundreds more with tag and trios titles. Wherever you put her on the card, SKY has proven that she can not only adapt, but thrive.
Written by Ella Jay
Pick #2: Rhea Ripley
She is "The Eradicator," a multi-time women's world and tag champion, and everyone's favorite "Mami:" this promoter is snatching Rhea "Bloody" Ripley as her first pick!
Obviously, I couldn't let the rival company steal the iconic RHIYO pairing from right underneath my nose, but over-competitiveness aside, Ripley is a write-in for any promotion's top girl. The Australian icon has a big case for being the best women's wrestler in North America right now (bar one woman, who we'll talk about shortly), and she's not even 30 years old yet! This versatile player blends charisma with powerhouse wrestling, a recognizable brand with effortless athleticism, and sheer aura with in-ring flexibility. Ripley hasn't really met a competitor she can't make a halfway decent match with, which, combined with her viral out-of-ring presence and youth compared to the rest of the industry, makes her a no-brainer first round draft pick for any promoter.
Written by Angeline Phu
Pick #3: Oba Femi
I am not drafting for current starpower. I am drafting for potential star power. The sky is the limit for Oba Femi, and I want to get in on the ground floor. He isn't just a big mean guy, who's strong enough to toss most competitors around; he talks about himself like a living myth. In a world of wrestlers trying to be "just some guy," or even worse, "relatable," there is no one quite like "The Ruler."
He's about to show what he can do on the main roster, if you haven't been watching his captivating work on "WWE NXT." I don't know what you call it, "Moxie," "Spunk," "Razzle-Dazzle," whatever you want to call it, Femi's got it.
Written by Ross Berman
Pick #4: Roman Reigns
I understand the argument against using a first round draft pick on Roman Reigns, but at a certain point we're just overthinking things. There's only one biggest star in the industry right now, and it's "The Tribal Chief." Is he going to be around all the time? No. Does he move the needle when he is around? More than anyone else. I'll draft for the future later; for now, I will gladly take "The OTC" fourth overall.
Written by Miles Schneiderman
Pick #5: Hangman Adam Page
The duality of "Hangman" Adam Page is simply unmatched. On one hand, he can be an endearing, sometimes anxious, beer-drinking cowboy. On the other hand, he can have an intense anger, that when aggravated, may or may not result in him lighting a fire or choking opponents by a chain. Fans never know which side of Page's character they're going to get on any given night, but that's the beauty – he keeps them on their toes. And even despite the "bad" traits on paper, fans can't help but root for Page, no matter what situation he's in.
His versatility translates to his in-ring work as well. On any given night, Page can wow fans with a technical masterpiece. He can also turn up the heat to deliver Texas Death or cage matches. Whatever we'd need, we trust in Page.
Written by Ella Jay
Pick #6: Cody Rhodes
He might be an "American Nightmare," but he is a dream worker for any promotion. My second round draft pick goes to the one and only, two-time Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes!
If I didn't pick Ripley first, I would've picked Rhodes, for many of the same reasons. Rhodes is the full package. He is very versatile, and while he might not be as fresh as Ripley, he makes up for his age with years of experience in both mainstream and independent promotions. Rhodes seamlessly blends old- and new-school techniques in his moveset, and while he is one of the most thoughtful and genuine storytellers in the wrestling space right now (I still get chills when I watch clips of Rhodes finishing the story), he's not afraid to get a little silly. Despite his recent title loss, Rhodes is the face of WWE (and this promotion) for a reason.
Written by Angeline Phu
Pick #7: Becky Lynch
Ok, maybe I'm drafting for starpower, just a little bit. Becky Lynch is that right mix of mainstream star, seasoned in-ring veteran, and young enough to still have plenty more years left in her tank. I was a little bit surprised no one else picked "The Man," but the current WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion is an undeniable pick for me.
She can wrestle, she can talk, and she can drop a promotion's name on the red carpet. She's as close to the total package as a wrestler can get in 2026, and she'd be able to help any young talent get their footing. "The Man" is just hitting her prime.
Written by Ross Berman
Pick #8: Toni Storm
I'm not leaving this round without a top female star, and "Timeless" Toni Storm fits the bill perfectly. Just listen to how AEW crowds respond to her, as opposed to most other women's division acts in that company. She's 30 years old, she doesn't seem to get injured despite revolutionizing women's death match wrestling, and she's already perfected the gimmick that she'll be known for forever; give me "The Timeless One."
Written by Miles Schneiderman
Pick #9: Orange Cassidy
While many of our other draft picks take a more intense or high-flying approach to their work, Orange Cassidy likes to slow things down, and frankly, we appreciate the change of pace.
Cassidy's more relaxed approach to wrestling has been able to create some of the most entertaining, yet odd sequences in the ring. Still, we embrace the odd, because the last thing we want is boring performances. And with his hands in his pockets, sunglasses on his face, Cassidy has inspired life into even the most serious of opponents. When also potentially paired with the over-the-top treasure that is former world champion Toni Storm, selecting Cassidy was a no-brainer.
Written by Ella Jay
Pick #10: Seth Rollins
Seth, will you come to my promotion this summer?
Viral hockey romance reference aside, Seth "Freaking" Rollins is not just a spectacular third pick — he is a necessary locker room addition. Rhodes and Rollins have had many rivals, but their years-long heated rivalry with each other is something that can give this promotion the boost it needs to get off the ground.
Outside of Rhodes, though, Rollins is an known innovator. "The Visionary" has been involved in several groundbreaking storylines, and he is always ready to push the limits on what is possible, in and out of the ring. His dedication to wrestling is second to none, and when given the opportunity to go hog-wild (maybe we'll bring back a bit of Tyler Black?), Rollins can turn any feud into a must-see spectacle. He might be an older dog, but Seth Rollins is brimming with ideas for new tricks.
Written by Angeline Phu
Pick #11: Kendal Grey
With every match, Kendal Grey shows more and more promise. Much like my earlier pick, Oba Femi, Grey is a preternaturally gifted athlete who is destined for greatness, and I want to get in on the ground floor. If I'm drafting for a hypothetical promotion, then I need that promotion to have someone like Grey, who effortlessly, fluidly makes audiences say "WOW! I didn't know someone could do that!"
She might not be an acrobat, but she is one of the greatest grapplers that WWE has, and Gabe Sapolsky's Evolve promotion was right to build their women's division around her. Like many wrestling promoters in the 21st Century, I am simply taking a good idea Gabe Sapolsky had, and running with it.
Written by Ross Berman
Pick #12: Swerve Strickland
There's plenty of reasons to take Swerve Strickland here, but one and only one reason puts it over the edge: I've been dying for a while now to see Strickland feud with Roman Reigns, and with Roman in my promotion already, it's time to bring in the man I see as his perfect foil. Swerve is already a top star in AEW, but a main event feud with Reigns would put him over the top, especially if he goes over. He's in his prime and at the height of his game, and he's just the guy to hold the fort down while Roman is off shooting a movie or whatever.
Written by Miles Schneiderman
Pick #13: Chelsea Green
By her own admission, Chelsea Green will never say no to any ideas thrown her way. As a result, Green has participated in several wild yet entertaining matches and moments in her career, such as being slammed face-first into a dumpster, crashing through two tables after being tossed off a ladder, and even being dunked into a bucket of apples.
Whatever crazy ideas WINC had in mind, big or small, we know that Green would be up for doing them, and doing them well. Green's fearless and successful efforts have earned her a multitude of praise across the industry from seasoned veterans, her peers, and fans, making her an ideal candidate for a variety of programming slots. As an added bonus, Green has undergone formal acting classes, which has equated to phenomenal character work and facial expressions.
Written by Ella Jay
Pick #14: Mercedes Moné
She is the blueprint, the conversation, PWI's #1 female wrestler of 2025, and Sports Illustrated's Female Wrestler of the Year. Like her or not, Mercedes Moné is that girl, and she is the perfect competitor to round out this promoter's draft picks.
Moné has had over 15 years of wrestling experience, and she's still improving. Ever since leaving WWE, Moné has reinvented herself to become one of the best women's wrestlers to ever do it — if not the best, period. Her moveset — a blend of lucha, submission-based offense, and an iconic attitude — is her biggest draw, and she, like Ripley, can find in-ring chemistry with a variety of talent. She can be the perfect heel to go against Ripley's babyface while being a versatile gatekeeper to any woman looking to make it big in this promotion. Moné has struck gold, but something tells me her stocks will just keep rising.
Written by Angeline Phu
Pick #15: Dominik Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio is just one of the best things in wrestling right now. People love to hate him, they hate to love him, and they just can't get enough of this mustachioed brat. There really seems to be nothing "Dirty Dom" can't do. With Dominik Mysterio, you get more than just a famous name; with famous connections, you get one of the best characters in pro wrestling. There are very few heels like Dominik. He's what MJF aspires to be. He's a sniveling and conniving as he is cherubic. Between the patron saint of dirtbags in Dominik Mysterio and the self-serious, larger-than-life persona of Oba Femi, I think I've covered all of wrestling's most important bases.
Written by Ross Berman
Pick #16: Bianca Belair
This is, admittedly, a bit of a risk. We're getting dangerously close to a full year since WrestleMania 41, aka the last time Bianca Belair wrestled, and there's still no word on when she might be back. But a finger injury surely can't be career-ending, and assuming we're getting her back sooner rather than later, Belair represents fantastic value with my last pick. She's one of my favorite wrestlers on the WWE roster who regularly puts on bangers with everyone she comes across, and even though Angie sniped Mercedes Mone from me, I feel fine taking her WrestleMania 37 opponent. Belair is an absolute physical specimen who can do amazing things in the ring, and she's got mic skills and charisma on top of that. I would book her against Toni Storm faster than a heartbeat and wait for the money to roll in while Toni makes suggestive comments about Bianca's hair. Let's go.
(Please come back in the Rumble, Bianca, we need you)
Written by Miles Schneiderman
Final results
The final draft results are as follows:
- Ella Jay: IYO SKY, Adam Page, Orange Cassidy, Chelsea Green
- Angeline Phu: Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Mercedes Mone
- Ross Berman: Oba Femi, Becky Lynch, Kendal Grey, Dominik Mysterio
- Miles Schneiderman: Roman Reigns, Toni Storm, Swerve Strickland, Bianca Belair
Whose draft do you think was the best? Tell us in the comments!