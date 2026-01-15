How To Add Wrestling Inc. As A Preferred Source On Google
Thanks to the wonderful world of technology, these days it's easier than ever to find your favorite websites. Somehow though, Google has found a way to make things even easier, at least when it comes to people finding their preferred sources of information. Back in August, the search engine powerhouse launched Preferred Sources in both the United States and India, a function that allows users to select their favorite sites, or "sources," and thus see more from them immediately than they would with just a standard Google search.
Now, one may be asking themselves whether there's a limit to what kind of sites could fall under the Preferred Sources banner, and whether stuff like pro wrestling could qualify. Guess what? It does. As such, Wrestling Inc. can be one of those places accessed easier through the Preferred Sources function, allowing you, the wrestling fan, to find out which TNA stars jumped to AEW or which AEW star jumped to WWE faster than if you had to just do a search and hope for the best.
There Are Two Ways To Add Wrestling Inc. To Preferred Sources
Of course the next set of questions become "how do I use this Preferred Sources?" and "how do I make sure that Wrestling Inc. is one of them?" To quote Scott Hudson during that one TNA segment, it's quite simple, specifically because there's two ways of doing it (alright, that last part wasn't said by Hudson, just the "it's quite simple" part). The first way is to use this link, which will allow you to choose your preferred sources right then and there, including, you guessed it, Wrestling Inc.
The other way is to open up Google, type in a topic (say, AEW) and hit "Enter" at the search bar; from there, a module called Top Stories will appear. By clicking on that, it will take you to the aforementioned site where you can choose you preferred sources, including, you guessed it, Wrestling Inc. And just like that, you'll be able to get all the Wrestling Inc. stories you want, including the story about the two CMLL luchadors that just signed dual contracts with AEW.