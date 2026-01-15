TNA World Champ Frankie Kazarian Comments On AJ Styles Returning For AMC Debut

TNA Wrestling will officially usher in a new era when its flagship show, "Thursday Night iMPACT," debuts on AMC later tonight. For such an occasion, the promotion has loaded the show with a pair of title matches, an all-star six-man tag match, and a special appearance from former TNA World Heavyweight Champion AJ Styles.

On "Busted Open Radio," current TNA World Champion Frankie Kazarian shared his candid thoughts on Styles' upcoming return. "Always great to see AJ," Kazarian said. "He is my friend. That's not breaking news. But to your point, when I was talking about earlier, I represent where we've been and where we're going. AJ 100% represents where we've been and is a massive part of where TNA has been. He doesn't represent where we're going, I do. So as long as those lines are drawn and everybody understands that, we're good. It'll be good to see AJ and shake his hand and catch up."

For the last ten years, Styles has wrestled for WWE, in which he's cemented himself as a Grand Slam Champion. Thanks to WWE's partnership with TNA, though, he's been able to come back to his former home of TNA now and once before.

Under the TNA banner, Styles achieved wide success in the company's main event, mid-card, and tag team scene, so much so that he famously hailed TNA as "the house that AJ Styles built." As of this writing, plans for Styles' imminent return on "iMPACT" are unclear. He last wrestled for the respective promotion in a match against then-TNA World Champion Nick Aldis in December 2013 (aired January 2014). He and Kazarian have shared the ring over seven dozen times in TNA.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.