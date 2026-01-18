WWE HOFer Rob Van Dam Discusses Returning For SNME

Although former WWE star Rob Van Dam didn't get to wrestle his old rival John Cena during the latter performer's final in-ring year, the promotion did bring Van Dam in for Cena's final show, where he appeared in the crowd. Speaking in an interview with the Toronto Sun, Van Dam gave some insight into his experience.

"We knew it was coming and then when you're at that moment and the bell rings, it's kind of sad," Van Dam stated. "It's kind of like, 'Damn, so it's over. I don't know if I want it to be over yet.' There was definitely that kind of feel, but it was a celebratory feel all day leading up to that, with everything that they were doing backstage and everyone that was there for that reason."

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that the company reached out to him roughly two weeks before Cena's final match, which took place at Saturday Night's Main Event in December. It worked for Van Dam's schedule, and he was happy to appear on TV, mostly because it excites his fans.

"It's always good to let WWE remember, too, how much the fans love me," Van Dam said with a smirk.

Since his latest WWE cameo, Van Dam and his wife Katie Forbes have welcomed twins into the world, with the wrestler becoming a father at the age of 55. That's not the only way Van Dam is staying young, either, as he hasn't yet retired from in-ring competition. However, Van Dam's last match took place in April 2025, with the performer breaking both of his heels while landing outside of the ring.