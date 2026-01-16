TNA Wrestling Announces New TV Dates & Venues For 2026

Ahead of the AMC debut of "TNA Thursday Night iMPACT!" tonight, the company has sent out a press release revealing some of its upcoming events, which are a combination of streaming specials and tapings of "iMPACT!"

First, on Friday, February 13, and Saturday, February 14, TNA heads to The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee. The company will hold its No Surrender special on Friday before "iMPACT" tapings the following day.

Thursday, March 5, TNA will broadcast a live episode of "iMPACT" from the GICC Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. They'll return the following night, March 6, for additional "iMPACT" tapings.

Later that month, on March 27 and 28, TNA will head to the Alario Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. On the 27th, they'll hold the Sacrifice special, with more episodes of "iMPACT" taping the following night.

Tickets for all events will go on sale Friday, January 23, at 10 a.m. ET, with presale beginning two days prior. There will also be meet-and-greets available, taking place after each of the six announced events.

While "iMPACT" begins on AMC tonight, both No Surrender and Sacrifice will stream on TNA+. The company also teased Rebellion as a PPV this April, though it's not yet apparent where that will take place.

This Saturday, the company will hold its Genesis PPV at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. Along with picking up plot threads from tonight's AMC premiere, Genesis is also set to feature a TNA World Championship match, as well as the final bout from former WWE star JDC (AKA Fandango), who is set to retire.