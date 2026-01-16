CM Punk Opens Up About Criticism From WWE HOFer Kevin Nash

CM Punk has hit back at Kevin Nash, following the WWE Hall of Famer's criticism of him wrestling in a t-shirt.

Nash recently suggested that Punk was done as a wrestler and should consider ending his career, adding that world champions shouldn't wrestle in a t-shirt. Punk mocked Nash's comments at a recent house show by removing his t-shirt to reveal another one underneath. Now, Punk has addressed those remarks and clarified that he doesn't wrestle in a t-shirt.

"I can say it [his house show mocking] had nothing to do with him, but obviously the genesis of the story was him saying that I wrestled in a shirt, and I never wrestled in a shirt. So I didn't really understand what the criticism was. But thanks. You're right," he said in his response to Nash on "ComingSoon.net."

Punk said his decision to wear two t-shirts and jokingly remove one was meant to make his peers in the ring laugh, as he believes house shows are all about having fun and putting everyone in a good mood.

"I did that to make the people I was in the ring with laugh, because when I'm on a house show, to me, that's what it's about, it's about having fun. If the fans see us having fun, they're having fun too. I like to keep it light. I like to make people laugh when I'm on the road, and I'm away from my wife, and people are away from their families, and that's our family while we're on the road. I'm kind of the jokey guy. I'm going to have fun on a house show," he added.

Nash's criticism of Punk is a bit of a surprise, as the former nWo star had praised the WWE World Heavyweight Champion last year, calling him the "highlight" of WWE, a few weeks ahead of WrestleMania.