Kyle Fletcher Comments On Controversial AEW Worlds End Spot: 'You Live And You Learn'

Kyle Fletcher has addressed the nasty bump he took in his match with Jon Moxley, promising to learn from it.

At AEW's Worlds End, Fletcher faced former AEW World Champion Moxley in the Continental Classic tournament semi-final. During the match, Moxley landed a dragon suplex from the top rope on Fletcher, with the Aussie awkwardly landing on his neck, which drew criticism from many in the pro wrestling business, including William Regal. In an interview with "Nine," Fletcher acknowledged that the move didn't go as planned, but said he wasn't hurt.

"Of course, I have to take it [criticism] on board. Obviously, it didn't go to plan, I understand all the points that everyone is making — it was very dangerous. In the moment, it's hard for me because I'm not watching it happen, I'm the one actually experiencing it. I didn't see how nasty the landing was, I was just going off how I felt, and to me, it was just one of those ones where I didn't feel anything out of the ordinary. It was a bit higher on the neck than I was intending, but it didn't hurt and I felt fine," said Fletcher.

He recalled the referee speaking to him twice during the match after the move to ensure that he was fine. In hindsight, Fletcher feels that the move may have been a bit "silly," but said that the time off allowed him to reflect on the move.

"Coming out of it [the match], maybe I'm a bit battered and bruised, but it's nothing more than I'm used to dealing with as a pro wrestler. I've had a couple of weeks, a little bit of time off and time to reflect and set some resolutions ... but rest assured, I will be back very soon," he said.

Fletcher hasn't wrestled since losing to Moxley, the eventual winner of the Continental Classic.