Maven Thinks Second-Generation WWE Star Is Next John Cena

Former Tough Enough winner Maven has named a star that he feels could be the next John Cena.

Following Cena's retirement, the unanimous pick to represent the company has been Cody Rhodes, who has become a fan favorite since his return to the promotion. Maven, in his appearance on "TMZSports," had an outside pick, naming former Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker as someone whose career path he would like to follow.

"I'm looking forward to the career of Bron," began Maven. "I think Bron lends a bit of athleticism that we just have not seen, and just intrigue. Whenever I see a one-of-one person — and you know Bron's a one of one — God does not make many people like Bron Breakker. That sprinting down the ramp, diving, spearing, and then flipping over, where I was just like, my mind was blown. I'm looking forward to seeing where his career takes him."

The former WWE star revealed that he recently saw Breakker speak to ESPN and was thoroughly impressed with the way he carried himself and represented WWE in the media.

"I saw him representing the company well, too. And I bring that up so much because nowadays it's so important. You can't have a mega John Cena-level star if you can't put these guys out in mainstream and ask them to push our pay-per-view, push our PLE, push our show we have coming up, and you know they're going to do a good job. You know that they're going to be well spoken. Bron does that," he said. "I wasn't expecting much out of him [in the ESPN interview], and I left being like, holy cow, he's somehow the best of Rick [Steiner] and Scott [Steiner] and even improved."

Maven, though, added that anyone who has to fill the spot of Cena in WWE has a tough task ahead of them.