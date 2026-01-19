WWE NXT's Kelani Jordan Identifies Moment When She Had To Start Believing In Herself
On-screen, Kelani Jordan appears to be one of the most confident stars on the "WWE NXT" star. As she admits, though, that faith in herself wasn't always there.
Appearing on "No-Contest Wrestling," Jordan revealed the moment that finally launched her self-esteem into the sky. "Being the first-ever Women's North American Champion, I will say it was a very surreal moment. And honestly, it was a confidence boost because it showed that [Shawn Michaels] believed in me to be able to carry a championship," Jordan said. "Also, it did come with a lot of pressure because I was very new. I probably hadn't even been wrestling like on TV maybe like a year at that time. I was very green. I'm still green, but I was super green, so I think it was just a huge confidence boost like hey they trust me with this title, now I have to start believing in myself."
Jordan's milestone NXT Women's North American Championship win came at "NXT" Battleground in June 2024, just one year after she debuted on "NXT" television. At the time, Jordan said she felt a mix of emotions, one of which involved simply being happy to be a champion. On the other hand, she felt pressure to set the bar for the brand new title, which also was the first-ever mid-card singles title specifically geared for women in WWE history.
Jordan's NXT NA Title reign went on to span 140 days, with successful title defenses over the likes of Sol Ruca, Wendy Choo, Wren Sinclair, and "WWE SmackDown" star Michin.
Jordan's Mindset Shifted In Second Title Reign
In 2025, Jordan tasted gold once again when she captured the TNA Knockouts Championship by conquering a battle royal, then Lei Ying Lee at TNA Victory Road. This time around, Jordan still aimed to positively represent the title and the promotion attached to it. In comparison to her first title reign, though, Jordan felt much more comfortable in her position.
"Now I feel like my confidence has grown so much," she said. "When I won the TNA title, like yes, I still had pressure to carry across brands, but this time I felt like my mindset was like, 'I'm good. I earned it.' I worked hard. I go the extra mile. I earned it. It's no longer the Kelani Jordan that's like, 'Oh, yay, woo. I'm happy to be here.' It's like, hey, I earned this. I make the title. The title doesn't make me, and I think that's where my mindset switched between each title reign."
While shorter than her run as NXT North American Champion, Jordan's reign with the Knockouts Championship produced successful defenses over a variety of TNA and WWE talents, including Jordynne Grace, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, and Heather By Elegance. Lei Ying Lee eventually unseated the former Michigan State gymnast at "WWE NXT" Gold Rush when a spinning kick neutralized Grace and allowed Lee to cover Jordan for the win.
Since Gold Rush, Jordan has yet to receive a rematch for the title despite Lee putting it on the line against "NXT" star Zaria at TNA Genesis.
