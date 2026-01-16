Bishop Dyer Felt TNA's AMC Debut Was Missing Something

For its AMC debut special, TNA Wrestling delivered surprise guests, debuts, and three new champions. According to former WWE star Bishop Dyer, though, it didn't deliver upon its own name.

"We can get into the million positives, but I think for me, when you look at TNA, it's Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, literally by definition, what it stands for. I think my biggest issue with last night is we got three matches in two hours of television," Dyer said on "Busted Open Radio."

For the first "Thursday Night iMPACT" on AMC, Elijah and the TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boys defeated Order 4's Jason Hotch, John Skyler, and Mustafa Ali in a six-man tag match. Elsewhere, The Elegance Brand's Heather and M By Elegance dethroned The IInspiration as Knockouts Tag Team Champions; Mike Santana also struck gold when he unseated Frankie Kazarian as TNA World Champion in the main event. In between, Dyer noted that TNA seemed to fill time with unimpactful material.

"We're like an hour and ten minutes into the show and we've had one match, and if I'm a casual viewer who's viewing this for the first time, seeing these stars, I can promise you they were flipping channels for so many long promos of people that they don't know who they are," he said "... for you to sit there and watch a six or seven minute promo, it's difficult when you don't know who they are. You can watch a 6 or 12 or 15 minute match with talent you don't know who they are because it's exciting."