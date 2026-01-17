Backstage News On Leon Slater Being Pulled From TNA Matches, WWE SmackDown Appearance

Earlier this week, it was reported that WWE was interested in using TNA X-Division champion, Leon Slater, during their current European tour. "SmackDown" was at Wembley Stadium. The British wrestler answered Carmelo Hayes' open challenge for the U.S. Championship. While he came up short, he continued to impress.

He was originally scheduled to defend his title against Myron Reed on "Thursday Night iMPACT's" AMC debut. The match was canceled and then it was announced Reed along with The Rascalz have signed with AEW. Slater was also scheduled to defend his championship at TNA Genesis on January 17 against Cedric Alexander and Moose. The match is now Alexander and Moose facing Joe Hendry.

With rumors of Slater's appearance on "SmackDown", there was speculation that allowing Slater to compete on WWE programming was in exchange for WWE allowing AJ Styles to appear on "Thursday Night iMPACT". Fightful Select reports that Slater's scheduled matches were pulled due to visa issues. He was among TNA talent having visa issues and was already home in the UK, thus TNA allowed WWE to use Slater. During "iMPACT", it was announced during a backstage segment he would be missing Genesis due to visa issues.

Prior to Friday night, Slater last competed in WWE in a losing effort against Oba Femi at New Year's Evil. He is reportedly under contract with TNA through the end of this year.