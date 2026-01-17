Former WWE Star Luke Menzies (Fka Ridge Holland) Provides Medical Update

In a post this past Friday on X [formerly known as Twitter], former WWE star Ridge Holland (real name Luke Menzies) is vigorous and full of spirit, after announcing the status of his neck following required surgery back in November.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion wrote, "As of today I'm fully cleared to return to unrestricted physical exercise after my 2 level cervical disc replacement I had 8 weeks ago...UNREAL. I just need to get these screws out of my foot next. You can call me the Bionic Yorkshireman! [with raising hands and mechanical arm emojis]." He also shared three photos, including a recent X-ray of his neck.

2025 was rather a trying year for Holland, as he felt "left out to dry" after WWE chose not to renew his contract. Not to mention, another injury. The former rugby player sustained a foot injury during a pair of weekend tapings for "TNA Impact" this past September. After being showcased on the Victory Road pay-per-view event, Holland was scheduled to face Moose in a one-on-one contest that was supposed to air on "Impact" at a later date; however, the match was stopped, as it appeared he couldn't put weight down on his left foot. He soon learned that he had suffered a Lisfranc injury (dislocation of midfoot bones).

Although he is no longer under contract with WWE, Holland previously noted that WWE was paying for his neck surgery. As of this report, it's unknown if Holland will return to the ring.