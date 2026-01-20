WWE's CM Punk Reveals His Future Hollywood Goals

Outside of the squared circle, WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk is slowly expanding his filmography, with credits for "Zootopia 2," "Night Patrol" and a yet-to-be titled romantic comedy already on to it. Looking ahead, Punk hopes to sharpen his acting skills even more, potentially for some new kinds of roles.

"There's tons [of goals]," Punk told "ABC News." "I think as wrestlers, we get type cast as big, stupid [characters]. I think John Cena and especially Dave Batista have gone a long way to shatter that stereotype. [The Rock] for sure. I would like to help shatter those stereotypes. I would like to take on more challenges, do different roles. I'm currently shooting a rom-com up in Calgary, so that I think will turn some heads, make people see me in a little bit of a different light.

"As far as on the wrestling side of things, I'm very passionate about the business and I love it so much," he continued, "but it is something that eventually has an end. So I'm doing my best to enjoy this ride while it lasts because I know someday it'll be over."

In "Zootopia 2," released in theaters on November 26, Punk voiced Zebro Zebrowski, an animated Zebra cop. Fellow WWE star Roman Reigns stood across from Punk on the silver screen as the character of Zebro Zebraxton. "Night Patrol," a horror-thriller film, features Punk as a vampire police officer. In his upcoming rom-com based on "The Bodyguard" novel by Katherine Center, "The Second City Saint" will portray Doghouse, a security team member known for being physically intimidating, but also loyal and funny.

