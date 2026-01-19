Kevin Nash Praises Recent WWE Raw Title Match As A 'Special Piece Of Booking'

Kevin Nash has analyzed and praised the recent WWE World Heavyweight Championship match between CM Punk and Bron Breakker and credited everyone involved in the match.

Breakker and Punk had a hard-hitting match on "WWE Raw," and despite his recent criticisms of Punk, Nash gave the champ props for the psychology he showcased in the clash.

"Then we had the main, which I was looking forward to because it was just like this was the first time that Bronson Richsteiner has main evented something of significance. I think the fu**ing one-year anniversary of Raw is significant. He was fighting for the championship against CM Punk, and I thought the psychology early was good," Nash said on "Kliq This." "I kind of got the psychology or the feel of Punk being like a seasoned Manny Pacquiao, like, you know, when Pacquiao has gotten older, he still can fu**ng go and he's got that wisdom. So, I thought Phil's psychology was real good in planning that, but at the same time, it's like anytime they went toe-to-toe, Bron's — just his speed, his strength, his youth [shined], like in some of the sh*t that Phil took, like it looked like it hurt."

Nash pointed out how the two could have injured themselves in the match, particularly when Punk dived onto Breakker on the outside, where the Hall of Famer feels the World Heavyweight Champion could have injured his shoulder. He also thought that Breakker's Frankensteiner was a nasty spot, where Breakker fell on his head. Despite that, Nash was pleased with how the match panned out and feels that both stars benefited, praising how it was booked.

"Everybody knows that Steiner can fu**ing take that spot. He's ready for that spot. So when you beat somebody and make them, it's a special piece of booking," he added. "It's special on both the combatants, on their performances, I thought it was really well done. I enjoyed the f**k out of the match."

After successfully defeating Breakker, Punk will next put his title on the line against Finn Balor.