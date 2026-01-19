WWE's R-Truth Reveals Who He'd Pick As His Final Opponent Before Retirement

2025 marked the end of John Cena's career, and a star influenced by him, R-Truth, has detailed how Cena's retirement gave him ideas about how he would like to end his own career and whom he wants to face.

Truth detailed in a recent interview with "TV Insider" that he learned a lot from Cena, and that the 17-time world champion offered him another lesson through his retirement.

"Watching Cena's end game gave me ideas about mine. I want to articulate mine creatively," he said. "I learned from his retirement that I want mine to go. We're all on a ride. The ride stops at some point. And it was great seeing him have some control and go, 'I want to get off right now.' That's what I want to do. I signed a four-year deal with a three-year option."

While Cena's last opponent was determined through a tournament, with Gunther eventually having the opportunity to face — and defeat — him, Truth has handpicked the person he wants to face in his final match. The veteran has chosen someone with a long history with him, having both faced and teamed with him in the past: The Miz. He explained why the former WWE Champion is his ideal pick for a final opponent, praising him in the process.

"The Miz [is whom I want to face in the last match]. I have a story with The Miz. I have an outside-the-ring story with The Miz. I have a relatable story with The Miz. The history. I remember when he first came here from The Real World. He is so underrated. The things I could do with him. I will have that with The Miz," added R-Truth.

The Miz and Truth feuded with each other in 2010, before the duo paired together as Awesome Truth for a short period, before reuniting in 2024. This time around, the duo had some gold to add to the team as they won the tag team titles at WrestleMania 40, which they held for two months.