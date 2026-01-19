WWE's Nick Aldis Comments On Potential For In-Ring Return

"WWE SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis has revealed if he will wrestle again, and his inital reaction to being offered the role of general manager.

Aldis, at 39, is still in the prime years of his in-ring career, with many of WWE's top stars like Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, and CM Punk being older than him. In his recent appearance on the "Keepin' it 100" podcast, he said that a return to the ring hasn't been discussed, even though it's something he would love to do.

"It's not really been talked about one way or the other," revealed Aldis. "Of course, dude [I want to wrestle]. I mean, you know, it's like Matt Cardona is a perfect example, where it's like, 'stay ready.'"

Aldis recalled being offered the role of GM, which he discussed with his wife and former WWE star Mickie James. He quickly came to the realization that he may not wrestle anymore, which felt strange to him.

"But I also made a commitment to this role. So, it's kind of like, 'Hey, this is this is my spot on the show. This is my gig.' Going back to when this was first laid out to me, it was two years ago — which is crazy to think now it's already been two years — but when I talked about it with Mickie [James], there was kind of this little thing of like, 'Wow, like I'm not gonna be a wrestler. Like that's weird, right?' I was 36 when this was laid out to me as well. So it was a bit kind of like — it felt weird, but at the same time, I just went, 'Well, this is the spot being offered to me, I'm going to be the best GM I can possibly be."

The English star became "SmackDown" GM in October 2023 and had been wrestling in various indie promotions just weeks prior to the announcement, but has not stepped foot in the ring since.