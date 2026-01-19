TNA's Leon Slater Names Dream Challengers For X-Division Championship

TNA Wrestling's Leon Slater has quickly grown a reputation as being one of the most promising stars in pro wrestling presently, and he has named a few stars that he would like to face in the future.

Slater, the current TNA X-Division Champion, has recently featured in WWE, thanks to the TNA-WWE partnership, and even had a shot at Carmelo Hayes' United States Championship. With the X-Division title around his waist, the 21-year-old is welcoming new challengers, with the first amongst them that he would like to face being former TNA and ROH star, Amazing Red.

"My go-to is always Amazing Red. I was lucky enough to wrestle him just before Bound for Glory at House of Glory in New York in 2025, and that was a massive dream match for me," he said.

He also named another wrestler he called a mentor, former WWE star Drake Maverick, also known as Rockstar Spud, as someone he would love to get in the ring with. Slater revealed that he even lived with him for a while, during which he learned a great deal.

"The other one is more personal — Rockstar Spud. When I first started staying in the States, Spud really went out of his way to make me feel at home," he said. "I stayed with him for a few weeks, even though we'd barely known each other. I learned so much from him. To have that full-circle moment and defend the X Division Title against someone I see as a mentor would mean everything."

Unfortunately for Slater, Maverick hasn't wrestled for over four years, having joined the WWE creative team a few months after he was released by WWE in 2021. The TNA star, however, will likely have opportunities to face other WWE stars, as he is seemingly thought highly of by the TKO-owned promotion, having been called up for their European tour.