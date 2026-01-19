Booker T Believes This WWE Star Could Soon Have A 'Goldberg Run'

WWE legend Booker T has high hopes for Oba Femi, stating that he could have a Goldberg-like run on the WWE main roster.

While speaking on his "Hall of Fame" show, Booker T asserted that he isn't surprised by WWE's decision to call-up Femi to the main roster, relinquishing his title on "NXT." He thinks that the former NXT Champion can go on a long unbeaten run and dominate the main roster, much like Goldberg's win streak in WCW.

"You got to really put those guys in a position these days to succeed and succeed properly, and a guy like Oba Femi, you don't want to drop the ball with a guy like that," he said. "You want to bring him in and you want to bring him white hot, and I think that's what they're going to do. I mean, I think Oba Femi has the potential to go on one of those somewhat Goldberg runs, where he's unbeatable until he gets to that one guy, you know. This is a guy that can, you know, get his first title shot and actually win it once he gets on the main roster. So, I'm looking forward to seeing exactly what Oba does. Even his one match on the main roster for the championship, he didn't lose it."

Booker T believes that Femi has to be put in a position to be successful, and thinks that WWE is on the right track to achieve it. Femi has yet to appear on "Raw" or "SmackDown" since relinquishing his title, but vignettes of his have aired on both brands, which have been lauded by many, including WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray. Meanwhile, a new NXT Champion will be crowned on February 3, in a 6-man ladder match.