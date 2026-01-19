CM Punk Has A GTS Ready For Finn Balor & His Grandmother Ahead Of WWE Raw Match

Last Monday, Finn Balor challenged CM Punk to a match for the World Heavyweight Championship on this week's episode of "WWE Raw" from the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland, which is the "Prince's" home country. Balor will look to win the world title in his own backyard with his family on the sidelines supporting him along the way, but the 44-year-old announced on social media that he will be wrestling for his 94-year-old grandmother today, somebody who the "Best In The World" didn't have many kind words for ahead of his title defence.

On Sunday, Balor took to Instagram to dedicate the World Heavyweight Championship match to his grandmother, which prompted Punk to comment "Got a GTS for each of ya" in the comment section.

"Learning about life & the history of our island from my 94 year old grandmother. Tomorrow is for her, and for all of US."

If Balor emerges victorious on Monday, it will be the first world title he's captured in WWE since defeating Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2016. Additionally, Balor's championship match against Punk marks the first time he's been given a world title opportunity since December 2024, when he competed in a Triple Threat against GUNTHER and Damian Priest at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Punk recently defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker on the first "Raw" of 2026, and a victory over Balor would be just his second title defence since capturing the gold last November at SNME. Today also marks the first time that Punk and Balor have ever competed against each other in singles action.