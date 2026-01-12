CM Punk To Defend WWE World Title Against Finn Balor On Next Week's Raw In Ireland

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk has a new challenger for his gold after besting Bron Breakker last week, and the match will take place next week on his opponent's home turf. On Monday's episode of "WWE Raw" from Dusseldorf, Germany, Punk was challenged by Judgment Day's Finn Balor.

Balor interrupted Punk's in-ring promo and said he wasn't waiting until the Royal Rumble or the Elimination Chamber. He said he wasn't jumping the line for a title opportunity, because anyone who has followed his career will know the lines starts with him. Balor challenged the champion to a match next week at The SSE Arena, in Belfast, Ireland. Punk accepted the match by apologizing to the Dusseldorf crowd for them not getting to see the bout, then apologized in advance to Ireland for the beating he was going to give Balor.

Balor proclaimed on a recent episode of "Raw," during a commercial break seen outside of the United States, that he was going to bring back championship gold to the Judgment Day after the stable went through a tough 2025. He noted that things weren't looking much better this year with both Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh on the shelf.