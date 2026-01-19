AEW Star MVP Isn't A Fan Of Jake Or Logan Paul But Says He Respects Them

You can't spell the word "trouble" without P-A-U-L. And in the worlds of entertainment and sports, Logan and Jake Paul love nothing more than to sit back and enjoy the fruits of their labor as rabble-rousers. With both of them starting off as social media influencers, the chances for stars like them to transition from that to becoming top prospects in professional wrestling or boxing are slim. However, they seem to have pulled it off. Seasoned wrestler and manager Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP) understands why some aren't so keen on having the Paul brothers' faces or their brands featured in the squared circle. But from his perspective, their drive to be the best in their respective fields can't be dismissed.

"What they've gone on to do, you have to respect to some measure, no matter what you think of them," the former two-time WWE United States Championship said about the Paul brothers on his "Marking Out" podcast. "Logan has become a phenomenal professional wrestler. His athleticism, his persona, he gets it. He's exceptionally good. If he wants a long-term career at the WWE and transition from YouTuber to professional wrestler, it appears he could definitely do that."

Regarding Jake, MVP doesn't respect what he does in the ring so much as what he does outside of it, despite not finding three other letters to abbreviate his boxing promotion with instead of "MVP," Most Valuable Promotions.

"What I respect most about Jake Paul, not his boxing, because that's nothing to respect there, except that he puts the work in to do it," he commented. "But I respect greatly what he's done for promoting, for paying people, [and] for getting other fighters paid."

Since aligning himself with The Vision this past November on "WWE Raw," Logan has become a weekly staple for the company. As for Jake, the idea of having him join his brother in WWE has been discussed since his first appearance at Crown Jewel in 2022; however, no concrete plans have been made since.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Marking Out with MVP and Dwayne Swayze," with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.