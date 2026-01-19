Report: WWE Interested In Signing Sought-After NJPW Star

There has been a lot of movement in the wrestling world as of late with several performers moving to different companies, but there is one New Japan Pro Wrestling star that higher-ups in WWE have their eyes on.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE have an interest in acquiring the services of Gabe Kidd, who has risen through the NJPW ranks over the past few years. Kidd is one of many current NJPW stars who WWE have taken an interest in, with his War Dogs stablemates David Finlay and Drilla Moloney also being on WWE's radar in recent weeks. NJPW is naturally looking to keep hold of Kidd, as well as the rest of the War Dogs, with the company taking a different approach on how it deals with contracts and their expiry dates to avoid another mass exodus that has happened a number of times over the past few years.

WWE aren't the only company interested in signing Kidd to a full-time deal as Meltzer claimed that everyone in wrestling is interested in the former IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion. Kidd has made several appearances for AEW over the past two years, and was even made an associate of the Death Riders in May 2025, which led to him wrestling on the All In Texas, Forbidden Door, and Worlds End pay-per-view cards throughout the year. AEW have already made a number of high-profile signings in 2026, but it's not been confirmed if the company will make an official approach for Kidd later in the year.

However, Kidd has remained in Japan since the turn of the new year and is focused on winning more gold in 2026, with an upcoming match against Andrade El Idolo at The New Beginning in Osaka event on February 11 being one that will determine the number one contender for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship, currently held by Yota Tsuji.