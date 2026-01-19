WWE Raw 1/19/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

I hate to be the one to complain about Natalya finally getting screentime, but this was truly so bad.

On Monday's Dublin-based episode of "WWE Raw," Maxxine Dupri tried once more to dethrone current Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch. While Dupri ultimately came up short, it wasn't her inexperience that cost her, nor was it Lynch's heelish tactics. Betrayal forced Dupri's title ambitions to come undone, and who else was holding the knife in her back, other than her old friend and mentor, Natalya?

I wish the betrayal was as dramatic as I've described it to be. When Natalya put Lynch's foot on the ropes to force a break on Dupri's would-be-title-winning pinfall attempt, I'm sure WWE expected a huge gasp. I'm sure WWE expected people to cover their agape mouths with their hands in shock before unleashing a sea of boos onto the veteran Superstar. They must have: international crowds tend to be far more responsive to story beats than the typical American crowd. However, when Natalya, and WWE, pulled the trigger on a heel turn at the cost of the lovable Dupri, you could've heard a pin drop in that stadium. As Natalya went to beat Dupri — again, a woman who everyone rallied behind to win the Women's Intercontinental Championship — it was crickets. Absolutely nobody cared about this heel turn.

You should pin this on WWE. Natalya has not been seen on television in God knows how long, then all of a sudden she's going to come back and turn heel? How can you expect anyone to care about this change in behavior when there was little to no established behavior to refer back to in the first place? That little interaction Dupri and Natalya had backstage wasn't enough. I need Natalya to actually be present on "Raw" for me to care about it. I just don't care that she turned heel, because up until this moment, she wasn't doing anything!

Because Natalya has given us absolutely nothing to go off of, I can't even begin to parse out what her actual reasons for turning heel are. Sure, she's Dupri's mentor, but...if she wanted Dupri to fight her way to titles, why help out Lynch? Why screw over Dupri? Is she jealous? See, if we had gotten even just a week, two weeks, of build to this heel turn, then we would be in such a better position for it. On paper, this feud works: jealous mentor stabs their naive student in the back. This should've been bigger than it was, considering how underrated Natalya is and how over Dupri seems to be. It just wasn't, though. WWE thought Natalya would get heat? Paul, this is room temperature.

Written by Angeline Phu