WWE HOFer Nearly Joined The NWO

Veteran star The Godfather has recalled nearly joining WCW during the Monday Night Wars and was set to be a part of NWO, and named who ultimately took his place.

The NWO became one of the most influential groups in pro wrestling history in the '90s in WCW, with three of its founding members — Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall — forming the group after moving from WWE to WCW. The Godfather also had the opportunity to join WCW and be part of the faction, but he was pipped to the role by Virgil, aka Vincent in WCW, who became the group's head of security.

"The only time that I was going to [go to WCW], we had a little deal was, [to join] the NWO. I was supposed to join the NWO. I was re-signing as the Godfather, we're working out deals and so they gave me a call, and we worked out a three-year deal," he said to "WrestlingNewsCo." "So now I'm waiting for the contract to come and I'm like calling the people that I need to talk. They're not calling me back. Then I look up and I see Virgil. Well, I was supposed to be a bodyguard for the first year and in the last two years, I was going to wrestle on this contract. And so they decided to go with Virgil instead of me. My price was way higher than Virgil's. I think they just didn't want to pay me that much money to do what I was going to do."

The WWE Hall of Famer recalled that this was the closest he ever came to leaving WWE for another promotion. After leaving WWE in 1996, The Godfather returned the following year, joining the Nation of Domination alongside the likes of The Rock and Ron Simmons, before later becoming part of the Right to Censor group.