Bayley Says She's Pushing Back Against 'Jaded' Feeling In WWE Women's Division

WWE's Bayley has discussed the growth of the WWE women's division and encouraged her peers to push new boundaries in the future.

Bayley, while talking to Stephanie McMahon on "What's Your Story?" acknowledged that the women's locker room could get complacent, after the successes and achievements they have racked up in recent years. She said that the goal remains to be involved in more stories and surpass everything they have done in the past, but stated that they still haven't breached the ceiling, and that there's more for them to achieve.

"We can't just give up if something's not, like, we're kind of spoiled now, where years ago it was, they were trying — AJ being back and Nikki being back — they were fighting for 30 seconds. They were fighting for stories, but they never stopped their characters. They never stop trying," she said. "And I think we're at a point now where we're kind of spoiled, you know, where we're just like, 'Man, I wanna do something interesting, I wanna do this' But it's like, no. The second we become jaded and the second that we become spoiled and think that we deserve something, like this doesn't owe us anything. We need to give everything. But the second that we start to slack and start to feel like we're owed something or owed a story or owed a match, is like when it's gonna fall apart."

While she is aware that the women's division could ease off or no longer try as hard as it once did, she believes it remains a tight-knit unit that stands up for and pushes one another. Bayley revealed a recent pep talk by Rhea Ripley to another star to support that statement, where the Australian star motivated the unnamed star and told her that she deserves her spot, which made Bayley extremely proud to hear.