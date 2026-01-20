Mark Henry Predicts A Breakout Year For This WWE Main Roster Addition

2026 could be the year of a recent call-up from "WWE NXT" to "WWE SmackDown," said Mark Henry, who believes that the star in question has caught his attention in his short time on the main roster.

Henry, when reviewing the January 9 edition of "SmackDown" on "Busted Open After Dark," predicted that 2026's breakout star could be former NXT Champion, Trick Williams.

"I know I've said this the last two weeks. Trick Williams, not only is he looking like a million bucks, he sounds like a million bucks. And he's, after the match he had tonight, I have to say that, you know, Trick is going to be in the discussion — if he has the year that I think he's going to have in '26 — he'll be, at the end of the year, the newcomer of the year. And you can't really call him a newcomer because he's been paid his dues. He's been around the block a couple of times, but not as a feature on SmackDown or a feature entertainer on Raw. He's got his opportunity on SmackDown now, and I feel like he's got a chance of being somebody," declared Henry.

The WWE Hall of Famer has been impressed by what Williams has showcased on the main roster since being called up, but warned that it may not be a wise decision for him to go after Randy Orton. However, Henry believes that Williams may have targeted Orton to emulate what "The Viper" himself had done in the past.

"But I think I would have chosen somebody else other than Randy Orton to be that first guy. But you know what? Maybe Trick has visions of grandeur. Maybe he feels like, Randy did it, why can't I?" he explained.

Henry also added that Williams doesn't have to beat Orton to make a name for himself, but he could gain respect from the legendary star just by pushing him to the limit.