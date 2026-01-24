Austin Theory Remembers Meeting WWE HOFer In EVOLVE

The Vision's latest recruit, Austin Theory, has discussed his history with Paul Heyman, which stretches back to even before Theory's entry into WWE.

Theory, in his recent appearance on "Raw Recap," revealed that his first interaction with Heyman happened when he was a part of EVOLVE, where Heyman appeared on the show and gave him a ring introduction.

"I've always had a good relationship with Paul. Back when I was the EVOLVE Champion, WWE did one of their first shows with EVOLVE and it was at the ECW Arena. And that was the first time I ever met Paul. And I didn't even know that night, but he ended up doing the ring introduction for me. And that kind of set off the relationship there," he said.

Theory's introduction to the WWE main roster happened in 2020, which coincided with the period when Heyman was the Raw Executive Director. The Vision star credited the WWE Hall of Famer with giving him a chance on the main roster and also expressed confidence in the direction Heyman has for him.

"And there was another time as well, kind of during the pandemic, I got an opportunity to be on RAW, and in that opportunity, that was because of Paul Heyman," he recalled. "So we've always had a great relationship. And I think if there's anybody in this industry that you want looking out for your career or you'd like to, you know, get some knowledge from a wise man, it's Paul Heyman. So I just don't think he can do any wrong."

Reports have disclosed that Heyman was the person who pitched for Theory to be added to The Vision. Since being added to the group, the former WWE United States Champion has teamed alongside fellow Vision members Bronson Reed and Logan Paul, while also being involved in Bron Breakker's chase of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.