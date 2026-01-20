Becky Lynch Reflects On 'Final' WWE Contract

The second season of "WWE Unreal" on Netflix dropped on Tuesday, and the first episode was centered around not just Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch's WrestleMania 41 moments, but also, their family life on the road. The pair welcomed their daughter, Roux, in December 2020. Lynch returned at WrestleMania to win the Women's Tag Team Championships with Lyra Valkyria after almost a year away from the ring, and she revealed on "Unreal" that the contract she signed ahead of her return is her last. Lynch spoke about leaving her daughter and feeling as though Roux was angry with her when she'd come back, like hadn't had enough time together.

"The time off, it was maybe going to be forever," Lynch said. "I don't think I knew. I was kind of so content. This is probably it, you know. This is the final run. This is the final contract. So, I suppose it's the matter of knowing that, understanding that and enjoying that the best I can."

Roux is seen throughout the episode, hanging out with her mother backstage, and the mom and daughter duo are seen in the background of other episodes. "The Man" talked about how she was feeling burnt out in 2024 and figured it was a good time to take a break, as her contract was expiring.

Her deal officially ran out on June 1, and both she and Paul "Triple H" Levesque revealed that they decided to come back together to work on a new deal when Lynch was ready. She returned as Valkyria's mystery partner at WrestleMania, and the pair won the titles from The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Later, it was revealed it was Lynch who took out Bayley to get her spot on "The Grandest Stage of Them All."