TNA Impact On AMC Viewership & Ratings Report: 1/15/2026

It was the dawn of a new era for TNA Wrestling on January 15 as the company's weekly show, "TNA Impact," made its debut on AMC. AJ Styles made his first appearance on "Impact" in twelve years, The Elegance Brand defeated The IInspiration to become the new TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, and Mike Santana once again reached the mountain top of Total Nonstop Action by dethroning Frankie Kazarian to win the TNA World Championship for a second time.

With so much excitement heading into the first show on a new network, a number of people were curious as to how "Impact" would fair in the TV ratings, and those people now have answers. According to PWTorch and Wrestlenomics, the January 15 episode of "Impact" averaged a total of 173,000 viewers, and posted a 0.04 number in the 18-49 demographic. These numbers are a huge improvement on what "Impact" was averaging on its former channel, AXS, as the show was routinely drew under 100,000 viewers, and at times not even ranking in the top 100 for the prime time cable rankings in the 18-49 demographic. All of these numbers have been officially verified after a set of false numbers were originally published, which claimed that the show only averaged 95,000 viewers while maintaining the 0.04 demographic number.

Now that the first episode of "Impact" on AMC is in the books, TNA will be looking to follow up in a major way with the January 22 show that will also see all of the fallout from the Genesis event that took place on January 17. Jeff Hardy will go one-on-one with Mustafa Ali of Order 4, M By Elegance will take on Indi Hartwell, and the Feast or Fired match will make its return after not being featured since 2023.