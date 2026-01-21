Seth Rollins Wishes Cameras Were Backstage For Infamous WWE Match With Bray Wyatt

WWE's Seth Rollins has expressed the regrets that he and Bray Wyatt had over their Hell in a Cell match.

Rollins and Wyatt — then known as The Fiend — faced off in a Hell in a Cell match in 2019, which was marred by the addition of the red lighting. While discussing Netflix's "Unreal" on "My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox," he named his match with Wyatt and the weekend leading up to it as something he would've wanted the cameras to capture.

"I wish they were there for that whole weekend so they could really see what went down. You know, that's one of those experiences where there's such a terrible connotation from an outside standpoint, and I just think no one really knows what happened there. I can't describe it in a way that makes sense enough for people to have a different feeling about it. If you could have seen it from start to finish, that entire week all the way up to the end of that match and the next day, I think people would have a different, maybe not appreciation, but a little more empathy," he said.

Rollins believes that some stories become the dominant narrative even when what happened behind the scenes is unknown to the wider world. He feels that this can sometimes be a tough pill to swallow, noting that the incident deeply affected Wyatt.

"I think it's just hard because there's this narrative that gets out sometimes, and then that story sticks," he said. "It's hard to say, you know, that's not the truth or that's not the real story, because there's no amount of anything you can do to change that narrative, it just is what it is, and that can eat you up sometimes," he added.

He stated that he and Wyatt were keen to work with each other before their feud and were disappointed with how it panned out. Rollins wishes the Unreal cameras were present to showcase what truly happened backstage and hoped that they could have had a better match later.