Johnny Gargano Responds To Longtime Tag Team Partner Tommaso Ciampa Leaving WWE

Earlier on Wednesday, rumor became reality after Tommaso Ciampa announced that he would be leaving WWE once his contract expired, confirming reports from a few weeks earlier. Though the news was expected, it doesn't mean some of his former co-workers aren't taking it somewhat hard, including Ciampa's long-time friend, tag team partner, and arguably greatest rival.

Taking to Instagram a couple of hours after Ciampa's statement, WWE star Johnny Gargano posted a photo of himself backstage, watching Ciampa in the ring. Gargano also posted a brief message that contained no words, but did feature a black heart in tribute to Ciampa.

Gargano and Ciampa's history dates back before the two even entered WWE, as they had worked together as both partners and opponents on the independent circuit. Upon signing, however, the two's careers almost became intertwined, first as tag team partners and then later as rivals after Ciampa turned on Gargano in a famous angle at NXT TakeOver: Chicago, in June 2017. Despite some interference from the main roster, Gargano and Ciampa battled in "NXT" for several years before finally putting their differences aside in an Empty Arena No Holds Barred Match, titled "One Final Beat," in April 2020.

In 2023, Ciampa and Gargano reunited as tag team partners under their old #DIY name, and continued teaming until Ciampa was taken off TV ahead of his departure. Though they were mostly used as a veteran presence between "Raw" and "SmackDown," the duo did find some success, winning the WWE Tag Team Championships on two occasions. As it stands, their last match as a tag team took place on the December 15 episode of "SmackDown," where they were defeated by Caremlo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov.