Breaking Down The Belts: Drew McIntyre's Undisputed WWE Championship

To try and figure out who will be the one to dethrone Drew McIntyre to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion, whenever that may be, you have to look at one simple thing; McIntyre is a heel. Naturally, you would want a valiant babyface to overcome and upset the odds to slay the villain and walk away with the victory, and right now the man who wants to take "The Scottish Psychopath's" sword and use it for himself is "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes.

If it wasn't for Jacob Fatu, he'd likely still be champion right now and he wouldn't have needed to declare himself for the Royal Rumble match on January 31. Rhodes has the biggest gripe with McIntyre as he didn't necessarily lose the title fair and square, and he naturally would want a rematch. When that rematch happens remains to be seen, but given how Rhodes lost the title in the first place, there is every chance he matches Stone Cold Steve Austin's record of three Royal Rumble victories, moves on to WrestleMania 42, and wins himself another Undisputed WWE Championship. After all, he is still the top active babyface in the company, and even though some crowds are beginning to voice their displeasure at him, he's still the man in WWE.

However, Rhodes has been on top of the mountain for close to two years now, and in the age of social media people have shorter attention spans than ever. Two years feels like a lifetime because so much happens in wrestling these days, so going with a different option might be the best choice. Enter Randy Orton. "The Viper" having another reign as the Undisputed WWE Champion has almost felt like a "when" situation rather than an "if," and with the long history that Rhodes and Orton have together as part of Legacy, combined with the fact that Orton might have an eye on John Cena's record of 17 WWE Championships, there's every chance that WWE go with Orton at the expense of Rhodes and their friendship.

There is going to be an Undisputed WWE Championship match between Rhodes and Orton in 2026, you can feel it, it's just the question of who walks into that match as the champion. In the end, for the sake of having a big babyface moment that could lead elsewhere, I'm leaning towards to Rhodes being the right call and having Orton take it from him. With that said, do not be surprised if it's the other way around.